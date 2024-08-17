Short Interest in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declines By 13.6%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 164.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

