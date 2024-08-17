Short Interest in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Rises By 18.7%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,715,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SOXX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.23. 3,966,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,385,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,713,000 after acquiring an additional 177,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

