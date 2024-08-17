Short Interest in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Rises By 18.7%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,715,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
SOXX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.23. 3,966,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.62. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
