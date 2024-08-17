Short Interest in KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Declines By 19.8%

KATITAS CO., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 475,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KATITAS Stock Performance

Shares of KTITF stock remained flat at C$10.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.61. KATITAS has a 52-week low of C$10.67 and a 52-week high of C$10.67.

About KATITAS

KATITAS CO., Ltd. surveys, purchases, refurbishes, remodels, and sells used homes to individuals and families in Japan. The company was formerly known as Yasuragi Co, Ltd. and changed its name to KATITAS CO., Ltd. in 2013. KATITAS CO., Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kiryu-shi, Japan.

