Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Declines By 24.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,612,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 2,143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

