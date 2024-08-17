Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Declines By 24.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,612,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 2,143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMF remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
