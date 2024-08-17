Short Interest in Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Increases By 13.0%

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Price Performance

OTCMKTS KURCF remained flat at $7.17 on Friday. Kureha has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Get Kureha alerts:

About Kureha

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fiber, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.