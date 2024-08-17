Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Expands By 10.5%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 381,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,318. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $95.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.