Short Interest in Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Drops By 16.8%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Lucara Diamond Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LUCRF remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lucara Diamond
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.