Short Interest in Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Drops By 16.8%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUCRF remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

