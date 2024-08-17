Short Interest in MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Decreases By 22.2%

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MetaWorks Platforms Price Performance

Shares of MWRK stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 5,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,082. MetaWorks Platforms has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MetaWorks Platforms will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MetaWorks Platforms in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

