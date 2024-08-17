Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW) Increases By 25.8%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 18.6 %
Shares of NPABW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Providence Acquisition Corp. II
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.