Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Decreases By 19.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 173,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,871. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
