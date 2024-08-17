Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Decreases By 19.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 173,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,871. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

