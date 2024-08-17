Short Interest in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Increases By 19.0%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 876,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 736,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Snavely sold 6,000 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,540.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $62,849 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Phunware alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 169,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,651. Phunware has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Phunware from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHUN

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.