Short Interest in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Drops By 19.9%

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

In related news, CEO Robert Demartini purchased 51,061 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $50,039.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 73.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.3% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

PRPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 114,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,494. The company has a market cap of $120.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $120.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

