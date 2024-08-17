Short Interest in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Drops By 21.8%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,155,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after acquiring an additional 132,939 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,248,000 after acquiring an additional 116,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,673,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

