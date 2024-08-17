Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Increases By 21.0%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,372.0 days.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Shares of RUSMF remained flat at $27.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
About Russel Metals
