Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Increases By 21.0%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 340,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,372.0 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUSMF remained flat at $27.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.