Short Interest in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Decreases By 19.8%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $29.12. 228,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,475. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

SASR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 904,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 97,262 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

