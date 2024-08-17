Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Decreases By 18.5%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,575,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. SaverOne 2014 accounts for about 1.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 535.94% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVRE opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

