Short Interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Declines By 23.9%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Swvl Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWVL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 13,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Swvl has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Swvl stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Gerber LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Swvl at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

