Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Decreases By 24.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Target Hospitality Stock Up 0.1 %
TH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 260,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
