Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Decreases By 24.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 0.1 %

TH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 260,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

