Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Drops By 20.3%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TACT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TACT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 10,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,539. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44 million, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.72. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Further Reading

