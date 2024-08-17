Short Interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Decreases By 19.1%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Edge Properties
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.5 %
Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,932. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.
Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Edge Properties
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.