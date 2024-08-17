Short Interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Decreases By 19.1%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at $655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 661,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,932. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

