Short Interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Increases By 25.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,750,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 14,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. 6,846,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,821,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

