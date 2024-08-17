Short Interest in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Rises By 25.6%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 640,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.20. 456,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.36 and a beta of 0.86. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.