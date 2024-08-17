Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Drops By 20.2%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WSR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 433,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,185. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $667.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

