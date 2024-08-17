Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Declines By 18.7%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

X3 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XTKG opened at $0.38 on Friday. X3 has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X3

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X3 stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 241,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 19.23% of X3 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

X3 Company Profile

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

