Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Increases By 20.5%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,872,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 1,553,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 492.8 days.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
XYIGF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyi Glass
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.