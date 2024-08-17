Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Increases By 20.5%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,872,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 1,553,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 492.8 days.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

XYIGF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

