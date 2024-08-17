Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Decreases By 19.7%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,572,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 3,203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,726.0 days.
Zalando Stock Performance
Shares of ZLDSF opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. Zalando has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $29.19.
About Zalando
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.