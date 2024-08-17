Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Decreases By 19.7%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,572,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 3,203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,726.0 days.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDSF opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. Zalando has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

