SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.42. 361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

SIG Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

SIG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.