Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

SLN traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 152,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

