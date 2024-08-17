Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Up 23.0% in July

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. CWM LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 677,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.