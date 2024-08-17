Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 765 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.
AON opened at $332.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average is $305.28. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
