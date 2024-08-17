Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $264,000 in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVDL stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $91.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

