Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $286,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

