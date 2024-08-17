Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $354,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 299,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $196.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average is $170.08.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,897,205 shares of company stock worth $503,460,734 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

