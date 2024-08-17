Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

