Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 245 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,890. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $819.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $806.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.