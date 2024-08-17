Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,171,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $212.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.