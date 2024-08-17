Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period.

TIGO stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

