Sinecera Capital LLC Buys 418 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sinecera Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

