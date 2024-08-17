Sinecera Capital LLC Buys 508 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sinecera Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 7.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 146,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

