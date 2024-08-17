Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 24,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 4,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
Singapore Airlines Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.
Singapore Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.81%.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.
