SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.36

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $442.10 million and approximately $104,255.81 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.24 or 0.99968212 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3619869 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $146,989.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

