SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $440.05 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $440.05 million and $137,633.72 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,390.82 or 1.00006581 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3619869 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $146,989.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.