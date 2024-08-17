SITE Centers Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers Trading Down 0.4 %

SITC stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 7.36. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.87. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,578,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,354. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,740,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after buying an additional 608,996 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

