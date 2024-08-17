SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Free Report) by 298.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLMBP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.94. 7,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. SLM has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $80.67.

SLM Cuts Dividend

About SLM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.8467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $7.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.