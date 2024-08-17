Smog (SMOG) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Smog (SMOG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Smog has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $242,849.42 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smog token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Smog

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02333651 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $174,340.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

