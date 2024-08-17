Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.79.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $173,747,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Stock Up 0.8 %
SNOW opened at $128.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.85.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.