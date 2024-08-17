Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $173,747,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $128.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

