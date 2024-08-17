Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Short Interest Up 23.3% in July

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 776,500 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Sonder at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOND traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 160,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,135. Sonder has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

