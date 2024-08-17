S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1,538.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $351,774,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after acquiring an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $142,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.87. 1,012,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,893. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

