SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.90

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.90 and last traded at $95.89, with a volume of 1316578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

