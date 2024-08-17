SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.99. 11,924,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $232.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

